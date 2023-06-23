SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man has pleaded guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at his home.

Leuanglong Thongvilay, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to third-degree sexual abuse and distribution of a controlled substance, which was amended as part of a plea agreement from distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18. The amended charge is a Class D felony as opposed to the original charge, which is a Class B felony that carries a longer prison sentence.

According to the plea agreement, Thongvilay will be sentenced to 15 years in prison. He also will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life and serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison. A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Thongvilay sexually assaulted the minor female March 24 at his home in the 100 block of West Eighth Street in Sergeant Bluff. After offering the girl marijuana, Thongvilay pushed her into his room and onto his bed and assaulted her while pinning her arms. He later offered the girl $100 to remain quiet about the assault.

Sergeant Bluff police learned of the assault after responding to an April 12 disturbance at Thongvilay's home involving him, the victim's mother and others. He was arrested the following day.

Thongvilay is charged in O'Brien County with two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child for allegedly sexually assaulting and inappropriately touching a girl several times when she was age 7-12 from approximately January 2015 to August 2020. Thongvilay, who was living in Sheldon at the time, is scheduled to enter a plea in that case on July 24 in O'Brien County District Court.