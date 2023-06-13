SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man accused of fatally shooting another man and wounding a woman has pleaded not guilty of murder and other charges.

Raymond Rogers, 43, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary and stalking. A trial date has yet to be set. Rogers remains in the Woodbury County Jail, held on a $2 million bond.

Rogers is accused of breaking into a home at 2169 Buchanan Ave. in Sergeant Bluff on Feb. 24 and shooting Gerele Jones, 50, and Ashley Rogers, 40, both of Sergeant Bluff. Jones had multiple gunshot wounds to his hand, chest and stomach and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raymond Rogers was found near Jones and Ashley Rogers with a self-inflicted gunshot wound under his chin. He was treated at an Omaha hospital for several weeks before he was returned to Woodbury County on June 1 to face charges.

According to court documents, a caller believed to be Raymond Rogers called 911 the evening of the shooting and told a dispatcher people at the Buchanan Avenue home were dead.

A 12-year-old boy, whose identity has not been released, who was present at the scene also called 911 and identified Rogers as the shooter. Ashley Rogers, who had multiple gunshot wounds, told emergency responders Raymond Rogers shot her.

Authorities have said Raymond and Ashley Rogers were estranged spouses.

Raymond Rogers' car was found in a driveway at the home, and officers saw shoe prints in the snow from his car to the home's south sliding glass door, which had been shattered. Officers found several spent shell casings and fired bullets, empty ammunition magazines and a black handgun on the living room floor near Raymond Rogers.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Raymond Rogers would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.