SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl at his home was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

Leuanglong Thongvilay, 37, pleaded guilty in June in Woodbury County District Court to third-degree sexual abuse and distribution of a controlled substance.

In addition to the prison sentence, District Judge Robert Tiefenthaler ordered Thongvilay to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life and serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

Thongvilay sexually assaulted the girl March 24 at his home in the 100 block of West Eighth Street in Sergeant Bluff. After offering the girl marijuana, Thongvilay pushed her into his room and onto his bed and assaulted her while pinning her arms. He later offered the girl $100 to remain quiet about the assault.

Sergeant Bluff police learned of the assault after responding to an April 12 disturbance at Thongvilay's home. He was arrested the following day.

Thongvilay is charged in O'Brien County with two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child for allegedly sexually assaulting and inappropriately touching a girl several times when she was age 7-12 from approximately January 2015 to August 2020. Thongvilay, who was living in Sheldon at the time, is scheduled to enter a plea in that case Monday.