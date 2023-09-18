SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Marc Estrada, 34, entered his plea Friday to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

As part of a plea agreement, a charge of distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18 will be dismissed. No sentencing agreement was contained in the plea deal. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 1 in Woodbury County District Court.

Police were made aware of a sexual relationship between Estrada and the girl in May, when the girl said she met Estrada May 2 at a Sioux City home. She said the two had sex three or four times in his car.

Estrada admitted in his plea agreement he had sex with the girl on May 3 and May 5.

According to court documents, Estrada told police he had sex with the girl in hotel rooms in Council Bluffs and Sioux City.