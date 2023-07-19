SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Lytton, Iowa, man faces charges of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl on at least three occasions.

The Sac County Sheriff's Office began an investigation on June 30, when the girl's father learned of messages between his daughter and 38-year-old Antonio Pharms.

Pharms was arrested later that day on a charge of violating a no contact order in an unrelated case.

During a subsequent interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Waterloo, Iowa, the girl said he had had sexual contact with Pharms at least three times in the previous two months.

While in custody in the Sac County Jail, Pharms was arrested Saturday on three counts each of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. His bond was set at $105,000.

According to court documents, Pharms and the girl had sexual contact between April 10 and June 29 inside and outside her home.