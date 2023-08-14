SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Lytton, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

Antonio Pharms, 37, entered his written plea Friday in Sac County District Court to four counts each of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. He is charged with performing sex acts with the girl on four occasions in April and May inside and outside her home.

The Sac County Sheriff's Office began an investigation on June 30, when the girl's father learned of messages between Pharms and his daughter.

Pharms was arrested later that day on a charge of violating a no contact order in an unrelated case.

During a subsequent interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Waterloo, Iowa, the girl said he had had sexual contact with Pharms.