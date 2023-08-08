SIOUX CITY -- A man accused of taking video of his female friend while she was naked and unconscious has pleaded not guilty.

Max Amyda, 34, who is listed in court documents as a transient, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, the woman told police she had invited Amyda to her Sergeant Bluff home on May 5 to drink alcohol and watch movies. Later that evening, she became drunk and went into her bedroom to lie down and then passed out.

A week later, the woman told police, she became aware that Amyda was sending friends video of her naked from the waist down. In the video, the woman was shown with her eyes closed and Amyda could be seen touching her and then giving a thumbs up sign.

The woman said she tried to contact Amyda, but he blocked her from contacting his phone and refuses to talk to her.