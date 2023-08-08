PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sergeant Bluff man sentenced to prison last month for a Woodbury County sexual assault was sentenced Tuesday in O'Brien County to 12 years in prison for having sexual contact with a girl there.

Leuanglong Thongvilay, 37, entered an Alford plea, in which he admitted no guilt, in O'Brien County District Court to single counts of third-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child.

While living in Sheldon, Iowa, Thongvilay assaulted and touched the girl several times when she was age 7-12 from approximately January 2015 to August 2020. The girl told police that on two separate occasions she was blindfolded by Thongvilay before the incidents occurred. Another time, she woke up and Thongvilay was in bed with her touching her.

Thongvilay pleaded guilty in Woodbury County to third-degree sexual abuse and distribution of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the March 24 sexual assault of a minor female at his Sergeant Bluff home.

The O'Brien and Woodbury county sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Thongvilay has been ordered to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life and must serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.