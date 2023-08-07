STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Minnesota man has pleaded not guilty of sexually abusing a young girl in Storm Lake.

Ka Toe, 41, of St. Paul, Minnesota, entered his written plea Friday in Buena Vista County District Court to two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child and single counts of incest and child endangerment.

St. Paul authorities notified Storm Lake police in April of a report of sexual abuse alleged to have occurred in Storm Lake. Police investigated the accusations and arrested Toe in June, when he turned himself in to Storm Lake police.

According to court documents, Toe had sexual contact with the girl numerous times in a Storm Lake home between January 2019 and March 2020.