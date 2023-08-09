DAKOTA CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a South Sioux City home on Christmas.

Michael R. Brown, 34, pleaded guilty in June in Dakota County District Court to first-degree sexual assault and no contest to generating a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. He was sentenced Tuesday to 15-25 years in prison on each count. District Judge Bryan Meismer ordered the sentences to be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Brown had sex with the girl in her room in the South Sioux City home on Dec. 25 and used a cellphone to record video of the interaction. The teen told a South Sioux City police officer Brown had tried to touch her prior to Dec. 25.

When interviewed by police, the girl’s father said Brown had been texting him and asking him when the girl was going to be home.