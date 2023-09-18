PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sheldon, Iowa, woman has been placed on probation for providing false claims to an insurer in connection with an insurance claim.

Meranda Millerguse, 32, pleaded guilty Monday in O'Brien County District Court to one count of insurance fraud -- presenting false information, a Class D felony. Following terms of a plea agreement, District Judge John Sandy ordered Millerguse receive a deferred judgment and placed her on two years' probation. She also must pay a $1,025 civil penalty.

According to court documents, Millerguse in September 2022 made false statements about existing auto insurance coverage in an attempt to receive insurance benefits.

The Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau began an investigation in November and filed a complaint Jan. 17.