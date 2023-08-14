SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with pouring hot water on another man and causing burns that led to treatment at a burn center.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, the victim was visiting his niece and her husband, Brian Henderson, at a home in the 1100 block of Virginia Street on July 17 because they had just lost a friend.

The victim told police he was talking with his niece when Henderson left the room. He then heard his niece say, "Brian, don't." The victim turned around to see Henderson behind him holding a pot of hot water over him. As the victim got up to run away, Henderson poured the water on him, causing severe burns to his back, check, buttocks and ankle, the complaint said.

The man ran from the house and later went to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment. He was ultimately referred to a burn unit in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he spent several days.

Henderson, 55, was arrested Friday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony. His bond was set at $15,000.