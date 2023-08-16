SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City woman has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to her brother's pickup truck in a Sioux City street.

Christy Lamb, 24, listed in court documents as a transient living in Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Monday on a charge of second-degree arson. She also was arrested on an outstanding warrant for habitual theft. Bond was set at $10,000.

At 5:52 a.m. Saturday, police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in the 2300 block of West 14th Street. According to court documents, the vehicle's owner and his mother viewed surveillance footage and identified Lamb, the victim's sister, as the person seen setting fire to the vehicle, a 2003 Dodge Dakota. Video showed the suspect pour an accelerant on the pickup and light it on fire. The accelerant container was left at the scene.

On Monday afternoon, court documents said, Lamb went to a relative's house in Sergeant Bluff, where she discarded clothing prior to being arrested on her outstanding warrant. Sioux City fire investigators recovered the clothing, which matched clothing the suspect was wearing in the surveillance footage and smelled like gasoline.

Lamb denied setting the fire when questioned by police, court documents said.

An arrest warrant had been issued on July 19 for Lamb, who is suspected of shoplifting a total of $194.75 in products on two separate July 2 visits to Sally Beauty Supply, 3164 Singing Hills Blvd. Lamb has four previous theft convictions.