SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City woman accused of setting fire to her brother's pickup truck has pleaded not guilty. Christy Lamb, 24, listed in court documents as a transient living in Sioux City, entered her written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of second-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in the 2300 block of West 14th Street on Aug. 12. According to court documents, the vehicle's owner and his mother viewed surveillance footage and identified Lamb, the victim's sister, as the person seen setting fire to the vehicle, a 2003 Dodge Dakota. Video showed the suspect pour an accelerant on the pickup and light it on fire.

Two days later, court documents said, Lamb went to a relative's house in Sergeant Bluff, where she discarded clothing prior to being arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft. Sioux City fire investigators recovered the clothing, which matched clothing the suspect was wearing in the surveillance footage and smelled like gasoline.

Lamb denied setting the fire when questioned by police, court documents said.