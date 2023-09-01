SIOUX CITY -- A Council Bluffs man has pleaded not guilty of writing fake checks and gaining more than $7,700 in cash from Sioux City banks.

Nicholas Rounds, 25, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts each of forgery and second-degree theft.

He is suspected of presenting a check for $3,770.55 from Weinrich Truck Line Inc. to Primebank at 5680 Sunnybrook Drive on July 12 and receiving cash. He then went to Primebank's Hamilton Boulevard location, presented a similar check and received $3,970.55 in cash.

In both instances, the checks had not been issued by Weinrich Truck Line, but had been forged with the company's account information and the bookkeeper's signature.

According to court documents, Rounds is suspected of passing fake checks and receiving a total of $9,340.55 from banks in Le Mars, Iowa, and Sioux Center, Iowa. A search of online court records showed no charges have been filed against Rounds in Plymouth or Sioux counties.