SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man who set fire to two vehicles was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

Shaw-Keem Goodman, 28, entered an Alford plea to two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree arson, which was reduced from first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement. A second count of first-degree arson was dismissed. In an Alford plea, a defendant admits no guilt, and the judge enters a guilty plea into the record.

Goodman set fire to an SUV parked inside a garage in the 1800 block of Virginia Street on June 27, 2022, and told police after his arrest he had opened the SUV's fuel cap, placed a piece of fabric by the gas tank fuel neck and set fire to it with a lighter. The vehicle sustained approximately $5,000 in damage.

He also claimed responsibility for a June 26, 2022, vehicle fire in the 2100 block of Grandview Boulevard.

Goodman was ordered to pay $850 restitution to one of the victims and an amount yet to be determined to the Iowa Attorney General's Crime Victim Assistance Division.