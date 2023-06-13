SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend has been charged with possession of more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.

Katrina Barnes, 33, was arrested Friday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and two counts of child endangerment. She's being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to court documents, police officers conducting an ongoing investigation into Barnes' suspected sale of fentanyl pills executed a search warrant at her home in the 1400 block of Prescott Street late Friday. Officers found 1,250 blue pills that tested positive as fentanyl in a plastic bag in Barnes' bedroom.

While being questioned after her arrest, Barnes admitted she is a drug dealer selling fentanyl, court documents said. Her children, ages 7 and 5, lived with her while she sold the pills.

At the time of her arrest, Barnes was out on bond in an unrelated case in which she has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the June 9, 2022, shooting of Dolorean Wade.

Barnes is accused of shooting Wade through the door of her apartment at 516 Ninth St. while he was banging on it. According to court documents, the two had been arguing all day before Wade left and returned later. A witness told investigators Barnes had obtained a handgun while Wade was gone.

During the shooting investigation, police found 18 pills believed to be laced with fentanyl in a purse in Barnes' bedroom, plus 17 grams of marijuana.

Public defender Billy Oyadare has filed notice that Barnes was justified in using deadly force to protect herself.

Her trial is scheduled for July 25 in Woodbury County District Court.