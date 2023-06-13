SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with viciously assaulting his mother after she reportedly refused to take him to buy drugs.

Carl Mohr, 49, was arrested Friday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of willful injury and assault on persons in certain occupations -- use or display of a weapon. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to court documents, Mohr assaulted his 75-year-old mother at about 6:30 p.m. inside their home in the 400 block of John Street after he became upset because she wouldn't take him to buy drugs.

Mohr punched his mother in the face at least 10 times while she was seated in a recliner. A medical examination revealed the woman had a broken left cheek bone, a broken bone in her hand caused by trying to shield herself from the blows, two brain bleeds and other cuts and bruises.

When police officers arrived, Mohr refused to allow them inside the house and struck the closed door with nunchucks and threatened to kill the officers, court documents said. He finally opened the door and threw the broken half of the nunchucks attached to a chain at one of the officers attempting to take him into custody. Officers found a glass methamphetamine pipe in Mohr's pants pocket.