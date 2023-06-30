SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sexual contact with a minor female on numerous occasions.

Ronnie Reynolds, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Reynolds will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life and also serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

The Iowa Department of Human Resources reported a possible sexual abuse case to Sioux City police on Jan. 14, 2022. A police investigation revealed that Reynolds had sexual contact with the minor in her bedroom in 2021 from June 27-July 6, and more than 20 encounters were discovered.