SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a young girl for more than two years.

Nicholas Bunce, 39, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to third-degree sexual abuse and delivery of a controlled substance, charges which were reduced as part of a plea agreement from second-degree sexual abuse and distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18.

Bunce also will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

Bunce began making sexual advances on the girl in December 2017 and later began having sex with her. He also offered her methamphetamine on one occasion.

Bunce had sex and other sexual contact with the girl until August 2020, when the girl told him she no longer would have sexual contact with him.

She reported the abuse in late 2022, and an arrest warrant was issued for Bunce on Jan. 10. At the time, Bunce faced charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and operating while intoxicated in Plymouth County. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 8 and was sentenced to six years in prison. According to terms of his plea agreement, he will serve that sentence at the same time as his sentence in the Woodbury County case.