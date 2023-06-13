Chance Nielsen, 23, pleaded guilty in January to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition. He was sentenced to 54 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Nielsen was in a vehicle during an Aug. 29 traffic stop in which officers found two handguns and ammunition. An investigation revealed that on Aug. 23, Nielsen was observed in the Scheels store in Sioux City in possession of a handgun and buying ammunition. A search warrant on recovered cell phones found a video of Nielsen firing a gun at a gun range and text messages in which he discussed buying and selling guns and threatening others.