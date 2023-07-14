SIOUX CITY — A man serving a 16-year prison sentence for his role in a fatal Sioux City shooting has been granted a new trial because two pieces of evidence were improperly admitted in his first trial.

A three-judge panel on the Iowa Court of Appeals overturned Lawrence Canady Jr.'s conviction for voluntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of Martez Harrison, ruling District Judge Patrick Tott should not have allowed prosecutors to submit a rap video and photo found on a co-defendant's phone as evidence because both were unfairly prejudicial to Canady.

A video from Dwight Evans' phone showed him and Canady rapping along with a song and referencing Harrison. A photo featuring a gun emoji on Evans' Snapchat account also was admitted at trial. Over objections from Canady's attorneys, prosecutors successfully argued to Tott that the video and photo showed Canady and Evans had planned to shoot Harrison. Canady's lawyers argued he had acted in self-defense.

Canady and Evans were among four people waiting for Harrison outside Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St., on May 1, 2021. After Harrison exited the bar, he and Canady began fighting in the street. When Harrison fell to the ground, Evans fired a shot into his flank, then fired a second, fatal shot into his chest. Canady continued to punch Harrison in the face and kick him in the head after the second shot before fleeing.

Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, died hours later at a hospital.

Canady, 23, of Sioux City, was initially charged with first-degree murder, but a Woodbury County jury in December 2021 found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, allowing Canady to avoid a lifetime prison sentence. Canady also was found guilty of willful injury causing bodily injury and serious assault. The appeals court said he should be retried on those three charges.

Tott sentenced Canady to 16 years in prison, the maximum allowable, and also imposed a five-year prison sentence after revoking Canady's probation from his conviction in a 2019 shooting for a total sentence of 21 years.

A jury found Evans, 19, of Sioux City, guilty in August of first-degree murder and going armed with intent. He was sentenced to life in prison, but, because he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, he will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.