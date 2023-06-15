SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Aurelio Solorio, 37, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Tuesday to 134 months in prison. The sentence will be served consecutively, or back to back, with a 46-month sentence for violations of his supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, police stopped a vehicle Solorio was driving on May 24, 2021, for suspected driving while intoxicated. Officers searching his vehicle found 90 grams of meth.

During a separate drug investigation on July 6, 2021, a search warrant executed at a home in which Solorio was present revealed more than 2 pounds of meth and several guns.