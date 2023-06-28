SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been charged with keeping her children in filthy living conditions and not being aware one of them had left the home alone.

According to court documents, police were called to Bryant Elementary School on March 27, when a 5-year-old boy had walked alone to the school to retrieve a piece of a toy his older brother, a student at Bryant, had with him. School staff were unable to contact the boy's mother, Ashley Lafave, and gave the boy food when he said he was hungry.

Later that evening, police were summoned to a home in the 1000 block of Hill Avenue, where the occupant said the 5-year-old had shown up without a coat or socks on the 31-degree evening, saying he was cold and hungry and was looking for his brother. The woman said she had seen him and his brother unsupervised in the neighborhood on several occasions.

Officers took the boy to his apartment in the 2700 block of Virginia Street and observed food and possibly rodent droppings on the living room floor. The kitchen smelled of rotten food, the sink was full of dirty dishes and the refrigerator had mostly alcohol inside it. The toilet was clogged, the children's beds had no bedding and a lock was on the outside of their bedroom door.

Officers spoke with Lafave's boyfriend, who said he did not know the boy had left the apartment. Officers observed the bedroom the boyfriend shared with Lafave and said it was very clean in contrast to the rest of the apartment.

On March 29, an officer returned to the apartment and met with Lafave, who said she worked various overnight or morning hours at a fast-food restaurant. According to court documents, she told the officer she didn't know her son had left the apartment and walked to the school because she was lying down and didn't hear him leave because the patio door doesn't make noise. She also said she didn't know where her 1-year-old daughter had been that day. She told the officer her boyfriend, who doesn't speak English and can't communicate with the children, had been living with her since February and doesn't have a job.

Lafave told the officer the 5-year-old had left the home at least six or seven times. She told the officer that she had food for her children and didn't know why her son would tell people he was hungry.

Prosecutors filed a complaint against Lafave, 32, on Friday and she was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of child endangerment, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence.