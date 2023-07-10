SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of keeping her children in filthy living conditions and not being aware of their whereabouts.

Ashley Lafave, 32, entered her written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of neglect of a dependent person.

According to court documents, Lafave's 5-year-old son walked to Bryant Elementary School on March 27 to retrieve a toy from his older brother. School staff were unable to contact Lafave, and gave the boy food because he said he was hungry.

The boy showed up that evening at the 1000 block of Hill Avenue, where he told the resident he was cold and hungry and was looking for his brother.

Officers took the boy to his apartment in the 2700 block of Virginia Street and observed food and possibly rodent droppings on the living room floor. The kitchen smelled of rotten food, the sink was full of dirty dishes and the refrigerator had mostly alcohol inside it. The toilet was clogged, the children's beds had no bedding and a lock was on the outside of their bedroom door.

Officers observed the bedroom Lafave shared with her boyfriend and said it was clean in contrast to the rest of the apartment.

On March 29, an officer spoke with Lafave, who said she worked various overnight or morning hours at a fast-food restaurant and didn't know her son had left the apartment and walked to the school. She also said she didn't know where her 1-year-old daughter had been that day.

She told the officer she had food for her children and didn't know why her son would tell people he was hungry.