SIOUX CITY — Friday afternoon, the Sioux City Police Department requested assistance in finding a 26-year-old woman last seen in February.

Peyton Heintzelman Peyton Heintzelman, age 26, was last seen in February 2023.

According to a Facebook post, Peyton Heintzelman, who also goes by Sioux Walker (or Sue Walker), was last seen on Sioux City's west side in early to mid February of this year.

Heintzelman is described as a white female about 5’4” tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

"Peyton has not accessed social media since February 10, 2023," the Facebook post stated.

Anyone with information on Heintzelman, or her whereabouts, is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Sitzman at the Sioux City Police Department, 712-279-6385.