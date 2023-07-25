SIOUX CITY — Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to a stabbing and fatal shooting at a Sioux City home.

Sioux City police were dispatched to a report of a stabbing and possible burglary at 4:19 a.m. July 17 to 406 26th St., where they found the home's resident, Terrence Hayes, 39, inside suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was hospitalized in critical condition and has been updated to stable, according to a Sioux City Police Department news release.

Jose Hernandez, 40, of Sioux City, was also found inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

The events that led up to the stabbing and shooting are still under investigation, police said.

No charges have been filed.