SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual contact with two female children more than three years ago and showing one pornography on his phone.

Matthew Tipton, 25, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors. His bond was set at $25,000.

According to complaints filed in the case, Tipton had sexual contact with both girls, who were under age 12, at a Sioux City home between June 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2020. Tipton also is accused of having conversations about masturbation with one of the girls and showing her pornography.

In an interview with police, Tipton admitted committing the acts, the complaints said.