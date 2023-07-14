SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man charged with attempted murder and a second shooting incident now faces a federal firearm charge after police found numerous guns in a vehicle he had been driving.

A complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Ethan Hewitt with one count of felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. A court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

Hewitt, 24, was wanted for arrest after skipping a June 5 plea hearing in Woodbury County District Court. A Sioux City police officer located him Tuesday evening at the Walgreens store at 1900 Hamilton Blvd., and Hewitt was apprehended after attempting to flee the store. As he fled down an aisle, officers noticed a metal object fall from Hewitt or tossed by him. After Hewitt was in custody, officers retrieved the item, which was a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol that was loaded and had a round in the chamber. Hewitt also had a plastic bag containing 34 grams of methamphetamine in his pants pocket, according to the complaint.

Officers reviewed Walgreens surveillance video and determined Hewitt had arrived at the store in a pickup truck, and officers saw what appeared to be a rifle through the window. After impounding the pickup, police searched it and found three semiautomatic rifles, one of which had a loaded 60-round drum-style magazine and a round in the chamber, and four handguns, three of which were loaded and had rounds in the chamber. Police also found 9 pounds of meth divided into several plastic bags and 45 fentanyl pills.

Hewitt was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of interference with official acts and failure to obey a peace officer.

Hewitt was prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition because of 2020 felony conviction for third-offense operating while intoxicated in Woodbury County.

Hewitt faces attempted murder, attempted burglary and other gun charges in Woodbury County in connection with a March 21, 2022, incident in which he is accused of firing several shots into an apartment building in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street on March 21, 2022, during an ongoing feud with an apartment resident. The resident of the targeted apartment returned fire with a legally owned firearm, striking Hewitt, who was arrested nearly a month later after spending several days in the hospital recovering from his gunshot wound.

While Hewitt was out on bond in the shooting case, he was arrested May 1, 2022, after a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Cecilia Street. Officers responding to the call stopped a car described by witnesses and detained three occupants, including Hewitt, who was a passenger. Officers found a 9mm firearm under the seat in which Hewitt had been sitting and 11 empty shell casings inside the car and charged with with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hewitt also faces drug possession charges in a third case stemming from an October arrest while he was once again out on bond.