SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man who fired shots at a teenage girl during an altercation has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Aidan Wabashaw, 20, pleaded guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

District Judge Zachary Hindman sentenced Wabashaw to five years prison on the charge, revoked Wabashaw's probation from a 2021 robbery conviction and instated the 10-year prison sentence in that case. The prison sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and aggravated assault were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Wabashaw intervened in an argument between the 17-year-old girl and her friend on June 12, 2022, in a house in the 1000 block of 15th Street and threatened her with gun. The girl left, and returned later to reconcile with her friend. Wabashaw then verbally threatened the girl.

During a third encounter later in the night, Wabashaw exited the home and pointed a gun at the girl and a friend who was with her. The girl told police that as she and her friend ran away, they heard two gunshots.

Hours later, a police officer stopped Wabashaw for failing to stop at a stop sign. After Wabashaw consented to a search of his vehicle, police found a 9mm handgun inside a bag, and Wabashaw admitted it was his.