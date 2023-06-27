SIOUX CITY -- A man who was shot Monday evening on Sioux City's near north side has died.

The Sioux City Police Department identified the victim as 36-year-old Marlon White-Eyes, of Sioux City. White-Eyes, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he later died.

"This incident is believed to be an isolated event. Officers are currently searching for the suspect," the department said in a statement released Tuesday morning.

At 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 14th Street and Ingleside Avenue.

Large groups of onlookers, adults and children, watched as officers worked in an area of 14th Street, which had been cordoned off with yellow tape.

An officer led a police K-9 down an alley between two gray houses just off the intersection, while an identification technician placed yellow evidence markers in the street and on the grass just off the curb.

According to the statement, an altercation between several people occurred before the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or the anonymous tip line 712-258-TIPS.