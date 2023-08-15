MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting her son died Saturday at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release that Georgia Grau, 60, died of an unexpected medical emergency. Foul play was not suspected, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Grau pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to willful injury and reckless use of a firearm for the June 5, 2020, shooting of her son in the abdomen and upper arm inside their Morningside home. Attempted murder and other charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to prison in January 2021.