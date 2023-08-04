SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police have released the identity of a man who was killed in a shooting incident in the Riverside neighborhood on Sunday.

The man was Daniel Keith Winge, 42, of Springfield, South Dakota, according to a news release from the Sioux City Police Department.

At around 4:17 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a residence at 2013 Metropolitan St., where the caller reported he had been shot.

The caller was found in the backyard of the residence. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Officers found a second man, Winge, in front of the residence who had also been shot. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers learned that gunfire was exchanged between the men following a disturbance at the residence. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 712-279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.