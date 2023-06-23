SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman is in custody after police say she twice tried to set fire to her husband's home because she believed he was cheating on her.

According to complaints filed in Woodbury County District Court, Nakia Lay went to a home where her husband is living in the 1600 block of Court Street at about 10 a.m. Thursday, poured gasoline around the perimeter of the residence and lit it on fire on the door step. The home's resident returned home and put out the fire using a garden hose and went inside.

Lay is accused of setting a second fire on the cellar door at the back of the residence. The resident noticed the smoke and extinguished the fire.

Lay refused to speak to investigators, court documents said, but said her husband is cheating on her. She also is accused of throwing rocks at the home's windows, breaking some of them and causing an estimated $700-$1,500 in damage.

Lay, 42, was arrested and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief. She is being held on a $39,000 bond.