SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Kailey Olson, 30, pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. She was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 29 months in prison to be followed with three years' supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Olson and others sold more than 12 kilograms of meth in the Sioux City area from December 2020 through April 2021. During that time, Olson transported meth for a Texas-based meth distribution ring.