Applicants are Dakota County public defender Louvontree Hunter, of South Sioux City; assistant Dakota County Attorney Melinda Wicks, of Sergeant Bluff; Cedar County Attorney Nicholas Matney, of Hartington; Keelan Holloway, of Randolph; Luke Henderson, of Norfolk; Patrick Runge, of Omaha; and Sara Bauer, of Fremont.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will have a public hearing to review all applicants at 10 a.m. Aug. 9 in the district court courtroom at the Dakota County Courthouse in Dakota City. The public may present oral testimony about the applicants during the hearing or submit written testimony in advance by mailing it no later than Aug. 2 to: Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican, Nebraska Supreme Court, P.O. Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509 or email it to jackie.hladik@nebraska.gov.