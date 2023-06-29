DAKOTA CITY -- A judge has ruled that a South Sioux City man acquitted by reason of insanity for the 2017 shooting death of his wife remains dangerous and must stay in a state mental health treatment facility.

District Judge Bryan Meismer on Wednesday ruled that evidence, including reports from mental health providers, showed Bei Sheng Chen continues to be a danger to himself and others. Meismer ordered Chen to remain in treatment for his mental illness at the Lincoln (Nebraska) Regional Center.

Chen, 45, was found not responsible by reason of insanity and acquitted in May 2018 of first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony for the Sept. 6, 2017, shooting death of Mei Huang.

Chen has been in treatment since then, and Nebraska law requires a judge to review his case annually. The defense and prosecution waived an in-person hearing in Dakota County District Court, and Meismer issued his ruling after reviewing doctors' reports on Chen's condition.

Meismer said Chen may continue his current on and off-ground privileges while under supervision for the purpose of community reintegration. The Regional Center also may begin exploring placement options in the community for Chen, but the discharge process likely would be lengthy. Any changes in Chen's placement would need court approval.

Two psychiatrists who examined Chen separately prior to trial agreed he was insane when he shot and killed his wife. Chen was diagnosed with psychosis, delusional disorders and depressive disorders.

Chen had followed Huang to the Law Enforcement Center at 701 W. 29th St. in South Sioux City and shot her outside. Police officers found Huang lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Chen was found near her and taken into custody, and a firearm was found nearby.

Evidence presented at trial showed that prior the shooting, Chen was having delusions that his wife was the devil and was going to harm him. Chen's attorney did not dispute that Chen shot his wife, and a judge agreed that evidence showed Chen had pulled the trigger.