DAKOTA CITY — A man who was shot by a South Sioux City police officer pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges related to the incident.

Richard Germek, 62, of South Sioux City, entered his plea in Dakota County District Court to an amended charge of attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and charges of criminal attempt and terroristic threats.

District Judge Bryan Meismer scheduled sentencing for Oct. 24. A plea agreement in the case does not contain an agreed-upon sentence.

Charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a short rifle or short shotgun, obstructing a peace officer and disturbing the peace were dismissed as part of the agreement.

South Sioux City police officers responding to a call about a possible overdose encountered Germek at about 7:50 p.m. July 22 at his apartment building at 320 E. 12th St.

Paramedics who arrived prior to police evacuated the apartment once Germek brandished a gun. Police officers made contact with Germek inside his apartment and ordered him to drop the weapon before he fired at one of the officers. An officer returned fire and struck Germek, who was then taken to a Sioux City hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

The officer who shot Germek was placed on administrative leave in compliance with standard protocol after the shooting. The officer, who has not been named, has since returned to duty.