SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake woman has pleaded not guilty of filing fraudulent insurance documents.
Tammy Jo Zemler, 51, entered her written plea Friday in Dickinson County District Court to three counts each of fraudulent submissions, forgery and identity theft.
The Iowa Insurance Division began an investigation in April 2022 and, according to court documents, discovered Zemler, who was working as an insurance producer, altered documents and submitted them in support of insurance policies knowing they misrepresented material facts.