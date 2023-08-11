VERMILLION, S.D. — A grand jury has indicted an Omaha woman on murder and manslaughter charges for last month's fatal stabbing in Vermillion.

An indictment filed Wednesday in Clay County Circuit Court charges Chezayia Liggins, 20, with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree manslaughter.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Liggins is charged with stabbing Christopher Bartling, 47, of Vermillion, on July 30 at an apartment at 205 Spruce St. According to court documents, Liggins admitted to police officers she stabbed the man in the back twice with a knife.

Liggins, who initially was listed in court documents as being from San Antonio, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, alleging she stabbed Bartling with premeditation. The second-degree murder charge alleges she acted without premeditation. The manslaughter charges allege Liggins acted "in a heat of passion, but in a cruel and unusual manner" and stabbed Bartling with a knife, causing his death.

Liggins remains in custody and is being held on a $1 million cash only bond.