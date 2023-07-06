A staff member at the state’s Reception and Treatment Center was treated for injuries at a Lincoln hospital after they were allegedly assaulted by an inmate on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon while the staff member was checking the inmate’s ID. The inmate “punched the staff member in the head and face multiple times,” the department said.
Staff members who responded to the situation restrained and removed the inmate from the area. The injured staff member was treated at a hospital and later released.
The department did not identify the inmate or staff member involved in the alleged assault.
An investigation of the incident is underway and findings will be provided to the Lancaster County Attorney for potential prosecution.
Photos: Nebraska's new Reception and Treatment Center
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about a new dining area at Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The new Reception and Treatment Center includes 32 behavioral and mental health beds.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about new maximum-security prison beds during a tour of the facility Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A body scanner is seen at the public entrance of the Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd leads a tour of the new prison on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Part of a prison expansion project that includes 384 new prison beds is seen in this photo taken at the Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Five staff members at the state's Reception and Treatment Center were treated at a Lincoln hospital after they were stabbed by three inmates Wednesday. The center opened last May, combining two state prisons into one massive complex.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
A mental health wing at the Reception and Treatment Center seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
The new Reception and Treatment Center includes a "blind feed" food line.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A prison courtyard at Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A dining area at the Reception and Treatment Center seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The public entrance to the Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A program room is part of a 384-bed expansion project at the Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Construction is ongoing at the Reception and Treatment Center in southwest Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The new Reception and Treatment Center includes 384 new prison beds.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A mental health wing at Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A mental health wing at Reception and Treatment Center is seen under construction on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The Reception and Treatment Center has a mental health wing.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The new kitchen is seen at the Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about the center's new mental health wing.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Part of a prison expansion project includes 384 new beds.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about a new mental health wing at the center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd leads a tour of Nebraska's new prison.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Part of a prison expansion project that includes 384 new prison beds is seen in this photo taken at Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Five staff members at the state's Reception and Treatment Center were treated at a Lincoln hospital after they were stabbed by three inmates Wednesday. The center opened last May, combining two state prisons into one massive complex.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
The new structure includes an intake center where nearly every man admitted into the state's prison system will be processed before assigned to a long-term location.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A hospice bed at Reception and Treatment Center is seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
An on-site dental office is part of the new Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A skilled nursing bed at Reception and Treatment Center is seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN. Journal Star
A skilled nursing bed at the Department of Correctional Services' Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln is seen in May 2022.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about a new mental health wing at Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
An X-ray machine at the new Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
An admission cell at the Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or
ajohnson2@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ajohnson6170
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!