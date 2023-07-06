A staff member at the state’s Reception and Treatment Center was treated for injuries at a Lincoln hospital after they were allegedly assaulted by an inmate on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon while the staff member was checking the inmate’s ID. The inmate “punched the staff member in the head and face multiple times,” the department said.

Staff members who responded to the situation restrained and removed the inmate from the area. The injured staff member was treated at a hospital and later released.

The department did not identify the inmate or staff member involved in the alleged assault.

An investigation of the incident is underway and findings will be provided to the Lancaster County Attorney for potential prosecution.

