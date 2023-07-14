STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Three Storm Lake teens were arrested on felony charges after a 15-year-old was stabbed Tuesday evening.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a statement that at 8:43 p.m., officers were called to a fight involving multiple subjects at the intersection of Seneca Street and East Lakeshore Drive.

A 15-year-old boy with a stab wound was taken from the scene by private vehicle to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center and, then, airlifted to another hospital.

"Police learned that several of the suspects involved fled the scene on foot northbound on Seneca Street," the statement said. "Investigators worked throughout the night collecting evidence and executing search warrants at various residences in Storm Lake."

The police department arrested the following juveniles:

A 15-year-old boy on charges of willful injury causing serious injury, a class C felony, and class D felony charges of going armed with intent and participating in a riot

A 15-year-old boy on a charge of participating in a riot

A 17-year-old boy on a charge of participating in a riot

All three teens were taken to a juvenile detention center. The statement said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information or home surveillance video of the incident is asked to contact the police department at 712-732-8010 or 712-749-2525.