Smith was employed by her father- and mother-in-law at Dave's Glass Company, 3201 U.S. 75 N., and from May 3, 2018, through Aug. 23, 2021, used two company credit cards to make personal purchases such as groceries and pay utility bills. In an effort to hide the charges, Smith forged the company owner's signature on company checks to make payments on the credit card debt and write checks to herself, her husband and for other personal payments. Smith continued to use a company credit card for about two months after she was fired in June 2021.