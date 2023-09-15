SIOUX CITY — A former bookkeeper charged with stealing more than $67,000 from her employer to pay off debts and make personal purchases was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.
Brandi Smith, 32, of Hinton, Iowa, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of credit card fraud, first-degree theft and forgery.
Smith was employed by her father- and mother-in-law at Dave's Glass Company, 3201 U.S. 75 N., and from May 3, 2018, through Aug. 23, 2021, used two company credit cards to make personal purchases such as groceries and pay utility bills. In an effort to hide the charges, Smith forged the company owner's signature on company checks to make payments on the credit card debt and write checks to herself, her husband and for other personal payments. Smith continued to use a company credit card for about two months after she was fired in June 2021.
People are also reading…
The fraudulent purchases and payroll overpayments totaled $67,383.20, and Smith was ordered to pay $54,883.20 -- the amount not covered by insurance -- in restitution to Dave's Glass.
Charges of commission of a specified unlawful activity, credit card fraud and four counts of forgery were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.