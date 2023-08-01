VERMILLION, S.D. — Bond has been set at $1 million cash only for a Texas woman accused of fatally stabbing a Vermillion man Sunday.

Chezayia Liggins, 20, of San Antonio, was booked into the Clay County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder. Her initial appearance in court is scheduled for Tuesday.

Vermillion police responded at 4:09 a.m. Sunday to a call about a man who had been stabbed and was believed to be dead at an apartment at 205 Spruce St.

When officers arrived, they began life-saving measures, but the stabbing victim, Christopher Bartling, 47, of Vermillion, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an affidavit filed in Clay County Circuit Court, officers interviewed Liggins, who admitted she stabbed the man in the back twice with a knife. No reason for the incident was listed in the affidavit.

An autopsy was scheduled, and investigation of the incident is ongoing.