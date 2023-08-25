VERMILLION, S.D. — An Omaha woman on Thursday pleaded not guilty of fatally stabbing a man in Vermillion.

Chezayia Liggins, 20, entered her plea in Clay County Circuit Court to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree manslaughter. Her trial was scheduled for Jan. 16.

Liggins is charged with stabbing Christopher Bartling, 47, of Vermillion, on July 30 at an apartment at 205 Spruce St. According to court documents, Liggins admitted to police officers she stabbed the man in the back twice with a knife.

Liggins was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, alleging she stabbed Bartling with premeditation. A grand jury later indicted her on the second-degree murder charge, which alleges she acted without premeditation. The manslaughter charges allege Liggins acted "in a heat of passion, but in a cruel and unusual manner" and stabbed Bartling with a knife, causing his death.

Liggins remains in custody and is being held on a $1 million cash only bond.