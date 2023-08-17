OMAHA -- A Walthill, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for sexually assaulting a woman after she had passed out.

Kason Cline, 22, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of sexual abuse of an incapable victim. He was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison and will serve five years of supervised release after completing his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

In July 2022, Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services received a call from Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago, Nebraska, about a patient who wished to report a sexual assault. The woman told police she had been drinking with Cline on the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation and passed out and fell asleep in Cline’s bed. When she woke up, Cline was sexually assaulting her. During interviews with police, Cline admitted he sexually assaulted the woman.