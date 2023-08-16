ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A former West Sioux High School assistant wrestling coach has been sentenced to jail for his conduct with a student.

Chet Utesch, 30, of Hawarden, Iowa, pleaded guilty in Sioux County District Court to a simple misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor -- causing/encouraging immoral conduct. The charge was reduced from an aggravated misdemeanor charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee as part of a plea agreement.

District Associate Judge Jessica Noll sentenced Utesch to 30 days in jail, and granted him work release. He also was placed on two years' probation, fined $105 and ordered to write a letter of apology to the victim.

In his plea, Utesch admitted to causing a child under age 18 to be guilty of "viscious or immoral conduct."

According to court documents, Utesch and the student, who attended West Sioux, were in a vehicle on Jan. 1 consensually kissing and touching. Utesch was arrested later that month.