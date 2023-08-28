SIOUX FALLS — A Winnebago, Nebraska, woman was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer.

Trista Whitewater, 33, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.

She will be on two years' supervised release after completing her prison sentence. A second count of assaulting a federal officer was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Whitewater was booked into the Bureau of Indian Affairs Yankton Sioux Correctional Facility in Wagner, South Dakota, on June 8, 2022, for several charges. Whitewater assaulted a correctional officer during the booking.