SIOUX FALLS -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, woman has pleaded guilty of assaulting a federal officer.

Trista Whitewater, 33, entered her plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.

Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 28.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend a prison sentence that falls within the federal sentencing guideline range, which will be calculated during a presentence investigation conducted by a federal probation officer.

Whitewater was booked into the Bureau of Indian Affairs Yankton Sioux Correctional Facility in Wagner, South Dakota, on June 8, 2022, for several charges. Whitewater assaulted a correctional officer during the booking.

A second count of assaulting a federal officer will be dismissed.