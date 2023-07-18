Before Judge Roger Sailer
Carl Franklin Stoddard, 34, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced July 13, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Michelle Diane Georgesen, 25, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (three counts); sentenced July 6, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Samantha Jean Bruscher, 33, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced July 6, five years prison.
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Pete Edgar Brown, 51, Omaha, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced July 10, 180 days jail suspended, one year probation.